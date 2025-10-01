Direktori Perusahaan
Luxoft
Luxoft Insinyur Perangkat Lunak Gaji di Sofia City Province

Kompensasi Insinyur Perangkat Lunak in Sofia City Province di Luxoft berkisar dari BGN 105K per year untuk L3 hingga BGN 114K per year untuk L4. Paket kompensasi yearan median in Sofia City Province total BGN 101K. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total Luxoft. Terakhir diperbarui: 10/1/2025

Rata-rata Kompensasi Berdasarkan Level
Nama Level
Total
Pokok
Saham
Bonus
L1
Junior Software Engineer(Entry Level)
BGN --
BGN --
BGN --
BGN --
L2
Regular Software Engineer
BGN --
BGN --
BGN --
BGN --
L3
Senior Software Engineer
BGN 105K
BGN 105K
BGN 0
BGN 0
L4
Lead Software Engineer
BGN 114K
BGN 114K
BGN 0
BGN 0
Pengajuan Gaji Terbaru
Perusahaan

Lokasi | Tanggal

Nama Level

Tag

Tahun Pengalaman

Total / Di Perusahaan

Total Kompensasi

Gaji Pokok | Saham (thn) | Bonus
Apa saja tingkat karir di Luxoft?

Jabatan yang Disertakan

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak Backend

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak Full-Stack

FAQ

Paket gaji dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Insinyur Perangkat Lunak di Luxoft in Sofia City Province mencapai total kompensasi tahunan BGN 117,946. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di Luxoft untuk posisi Insinyur Perangkat Lunak in Sofia City Province adalah BGN 100,744.

Sumber Lainnya