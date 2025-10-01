Direktori Perusahaan
Luxoft
Luxoft Desainer Produk Gaji di Berlin Metropolitan Region

Kompensasi Desainer Produk in Berlin Metropolitan Region di Luxoft total €49.9K per year untuk L2. Paket kompensasi yeanan median in Berlin Metropolitan Region total €52.4K.

Rata-rata Kompensasi Berdasarkan Level
Nama Level
Total
Pokok
Saham
Bonus
L1
Junior Product Designer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
L2
Regular Product Designer
€49.9K
€49.9K
€0
€0
L3
Senior Product Designer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
L4
Lead Product Designer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Pengajuan Gaji Terbaru
Perusahaan

Lokasi | Tanggal

Nama Level

Tag

Tahun Pengalaman

Total / Di Perusahaan

Total Kompensasi

Gaji Pokok | Saham (thn) | Bonus
Berkontribusi
Apa saja tingkat karir di Luxoft?

Jabatan yang Disertakan

Desainer UX

FAQ

Paket gaji dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Desainer Produk di Luxoft in Berlin Metropolitan Region mencapai total kompensasi tahunan €55,732. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di Luxoft untuk posisi Desainer Produk in Berlin Metropolitan Region adalah €48,729.

Sumber Lainnya