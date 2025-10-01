Kompensasi Desainer Produk in Berlin Metropolitan Region di Luxoft total €49.9K per year untuk L2. Paket kompensasi yearan median in Berlin Metropolitan Region total €52.4K. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total Luxoft. Terakhir diperbarui: 10/1/2025
Nama Level
Total
Pokok
Saham
Bonus
L1
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
L2
€49.9K
€49.9K
€0
€0
L3
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
L4
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Perusahaan
Nama Level
Tahun Pengalaman
Total Kompensasi
|Tidak ada gaji yang ditemukan
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Jabatan yang DisertakanKirim Jabatan Baru