Lutron Electronics Gaji

Gaji Lutron Electronics berkisar dari $59,292 dalam kompensasi total per tahun untuk Penjualan di tingkat rendah hingga $130,650 untuk Desainer Produk di tingkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpulkan gaji secara anonim dan terverifikasi dari karyawan saat ini dan mantan karyawan Lutron Electronics. Terakhir diperbarui: 10/9/2025

$160K

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak
Median $107K

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak Full-Stack

Analis Bisnis
$117K
Ilmuwan Data
$116K

Insinyur Listrik
$91.8K
Insinyur Perangkat Keras
$97.7K
Pemasaran
$59.7K
Insinyur Mesin
$112K
Desainer Produk
$131K
Penjualan
$59.3K
FAQ

