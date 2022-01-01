Direktori Perusahaan
lululemon
lululemon Gaji

Gaji lululemon berkisar dari $39,800 dalam kompensasi total per tahun untuk Penjualan di tingkat rendah hingga $341,700 untuk Manajer Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak di tingkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpulkan gaji secara anonim dan terverifikasi dari karyawan saat ini dan mantan karyawan lululemon. Terakhir diperbarui: 11/26/2025

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak
Associate Engineer I $96.8K
Engineer I $97.7K
Senior Engineer I $166K

Insinyur Data

Manajer Produk
Median $108K
Manajer Proyek
Median $86.9K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Analis Data
Median $80.2K
Ilmuwan Data
Median $82.2K
Arsitek Solusi
Median $144K
Analis Bisnis
$89.6K
Manajer Ilmu Data
$180K
Analis Keuangan
$72K
Teknolog Informasi (TI)
$80.3K
Pemasaran
$130K
Operasi Pemasaran
$60.5K
Desainer Produk
$101K
Manajer Program
$181K
Perekrut
$66.5K
Penjualan
$39.8K
Manajer Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak
$342K
Manajer Program Teknis
$151K
FAQ

Posisi dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan di lululemon adalah Manajer Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak at the Common Range Average level dengan total kompensasi tahunan $341,700. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di lululemon adalah $97,234.

