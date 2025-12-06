Direktori Perusahaan
Logitech
Logitech Insinyur Mesin Gaji

Kompensasi Insinyur Mesin in Taiwan di Logitech berkisar dari NT$1.68M per year untuk I3 hingga NT$2.48M per year untuk I4. Paket kompensasi yearan median in Taiwan total NT$1.74M. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total Logitech. Terakhir diperbarui: 12/6/2025

Rata-rata Kompensasi Berdasarkan Level
Nama Level
Total
Pokok
Saham
Bonus
I1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
I2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
I3
$54.7K
$48.4K
$1.3K
$5.1K
I4
$80.9K
$71.4K
$3.2K
$6.3K
Lihat 3 Level Lainnya
Pengajuan Gaji Terbaru
Perusahaan

Lokasi | Tanggal

Nama Level

Tag

Tahun Pengalaman

Total / Di Perusahaan

Total Kompensasi

Gaji Pokok | Saham (thn) | Bonus
Jadwal Vesting

25%

THN 1

25%

THN 2

25%

THN 3

25%

THN 4

Jenis Saham
RSU

Di Logitech, RSUs tunduk pada jadwal vesting 4 tahun:

  • 25% vesting pada 1st-THN (25.00% tahunan)

  • 25% vesting pada 2nd-THN (25.00% tahunan)

  • 25% vesting pada 3rd-THN (25.00% tahunan)

  • 25% vesting pada 4th-THN (25.00% tahunan)



FAQ

Paket gaji dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Insinyur Mesin di Logitech in Taiwan mencapai total kompensasi tahunan NT$3,092,238. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di Logitech untuk posisi Insinyur Mesin in Taiwan adalah NT$2,102,334.

