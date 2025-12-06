Kompensasi Insinyur Mesin in Taiwan di Logitech berkisar dari NT$1.68M per year untuk I3 hingga NT$2.48M per year untuk I4. Paket kompensasi yearan median in Taiwan total NT$1.74M. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total Logitech. Terakhir diperbarui: 12/6/2025
Nama Level
Total
Pokok
Saham
Bonus
I1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
I2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
I3
$54.7K
$48.4K
$1.3K
$5.1K
I4
$80.9K
$71.4K
$3.2K
$6.3K
Perusahaan
Nama Level
Tahun Pengalaman
Total Kompensasi
|Tidak ada gaji yang ditemukan
25%
THN 1
25%
THN 2
25%
THN 3
25%
THN 4
Di Logitech, RSUs tunduk pada jadwal vesting 4 tahun:
25% vesting pada 1st-THN (25.00% tahunan)
25% vesting pada 2nd-THN (25.00% tahunan)
25% vesting pada 3rd-THN (25.00% tahunan)
25% vesting pada 4th-THN (25.00% tahunan)
