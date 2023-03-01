Direktori Perusahaan
Levio
Levio Gaji

Gaji Levio berkisar dari $43,040 dalam kompensasi total per tahun untuk Desainer Produk di tingkat rendah hingga $89,138 untuk Manajer Produk di tingkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpulkan gaji secara anonim dan terverifikasi dari karyawan saat ini dan mantan karyawan Levio. Terakhir diperbarui: 11/27/2025

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak
Median $68.5K
Desainer Produk
$43K
Manajer Produk
$89.1K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
Manajer Proyek
$54.3K
FAQ

Posisi dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Levio adalah Manajer Produk at the Common Range Average level dengan total kompensasi tahunan $89,138. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di Levio adalah $61,409.

