Latham & Watkins Hukum Gaji di New York City Area

Paket kompensasi Hukum median in New York City Area di Latham & Watkins total $324K per year. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total Latham & Watkins. Terakhir diperbarui: 10/2/2025

Paket Median
company icon
Latham & Watkins
Legal
New York, NY
Total per tahun
$324K
Level
L3
Gaji Pokok
$260K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$63.8K
Lama di perusahaan
0 Tahun
Pengalaman kerja
2 Tahun
Apa saja tingkat karir di Latham & Watkins?

$160K

Pengajuan Gaji Terbaru
Perusahaan

Lokasi | Tanggal

Nama Level

Tag

Tahun Pengalaman

Total / Di Perusahaan

Total Kompensasi

Gaji Pokok | Saham (thn) | Bonus
Tidak ada gaji yang ditemukan
Berkontribusi

FAQ

Paket gaji dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Hukum di Latham & Watkins in New York City Area mencapai total kompensasi tahunan $455,000. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di Latham & Watkins untuk posisi Hukum in New York City Area adalah $315,000.

Sumber Lainnya