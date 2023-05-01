Direktori Perusahaan
LaserAway
Wawasan Utama
    • Tentang

    LaserAway is a leading aesthetic dermatology company with over 100 locations across the US. They specialize in Laser Hair Removal, Skin Rejuvenation, Body Contouring, and Injectables. Their clinics are supervised by board-certified dermatologists, and their treatments are implemented by registered nurses, nurse practitioners, and physician associates. LaserAway offers competitive pay, growth potential, flexible schedules, complimentary and discounted treatments, continued trainings, and a fun, high-energy culture.

    laseraway.com
    Situs Web
    2006
    Tahun Didirikan
    3,001
    Jumlah Karyawan
    $500M-$1B
    Estimasi Pendapatan
    Kantor Pusat

