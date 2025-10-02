Direktori Perusahaan
L&T Technology Services
L&T Technology Services Insinyur Perangkat Lunak Gaji di United States

Paket kompensasi Insinyur Perangkat Lunak median in United States di L&T Technology Services total $73K per year. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total L&T Technology Services. Terakhir diperbarui: 10/2/2025

Paket Median
company icon
L&T Technology Services
Software Engineer
Peoria, IL
Total per tahun
$73K
Level
L3
Gaji Pokok
$70K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$3K
Lama di perusahaan
2-4 Tahun
Pengalaman kerja
2-4 Tahun
Apa saja tingkat karir di L&T Technology Services?

$160K

Gaji Magang

Berkontribusi

FAQ

El paquet salarial més alt reportat per a un Insinyur Perangkat Lunak a L&T Technology Services in United States és una compensació total anual de $108,000. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a L&T Technology Services per al rol de Insinyur Perangkat Lunak in United States és $70,000.

