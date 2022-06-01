Direktori Perusahaan
Landor
Bekerja Di Sini? Klaim Perusahaan Anda
Wawasan Utama
  • Bagikan sesuatu yang unik tentang Landor yang mungkin bermanfaat bagi orang lain (contoh: tips wawancara, memilih tim, budaya unik, dll).
    • Tentang

    A global leader in brand consulting and design, Landor helps clients create agile brands that thrive in today’s dynamic, disruptive marketplace. Our work enables top brands—from Barclays to BMW and Tide to Taj—to stand for something while never standing still.Landor’s branding services include strategy and positioning, identity and design, motion graphics, brand architecture, prototyping, innovation, naming and verbal identity, research and analytics, environments and experiences, engagement and activation, and interactive and media design.Founded by Walter Landor in 1941, Landor pioneered many of the research, design, and consulting methods that are now standard in the branding industry. Today, Landor has 26 offices in 19 countries, working with a broad spectrum of world-famous brands. Clients include Alitalia, Barclays, Bayer, BBC, BMW, BP, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, FedEx, GE, Kraft Heinz, Huawei Technologies, Marriott International, Nike, Pernod Ricard, Procter & Gamble, S&P Global, Samsung, Sony, and Taj Group. Landor is a member of WPP, the world's largest marketing and communications firm.

    http://landor.com
    Situs Web
    1941
    Tahun Didirikan
    550
    Jumlah Karyawan
    $50M-$100M
    Estimasi Pendapatan
    Kantor Pusat

    Dapatkan Gaji Terverifikasi di Kotak Masuk Anda

    Berlangganan untuk mendapatkan penawaran.Anda akan mendapatkan rincian detail kompensasi melalui email. Pelajari Lebih Lanjut

    Situs ini dilindungi oleh reCAPTCHA dan Kebijakan Privasi dan Ketentuan Layanan Google berlaku.

    Lowongan Unggulan

      Tidak ada lowongan unggulan ditemukan untuk Landor

    Perusahaan Terkait

    • Databricks
    • Dropbox
    • Netflix
    • SoFi
    • Amazon
    • Lihat semua perusahaan ➜

    Sumber Lainnya