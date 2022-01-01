Direktori Perusahaan
KLDiscovery
KLDiscovery Gaji

Rentang gaji KLDiscovery berkisar dari $8,964 dalam total kompensasi tahunan untuk Teknolog Informasi (IT) di ujung bawah hingga $114,425 untuk Manajer Proyek di ujung atas. Levels.fyi mengumpulkan gaji anonim dan terverifikasi dari karyawan saat ini dan mantan karyawan dari KLDiscovery. Terakhir diperbarui: 8/23/2025

$160K

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak
Median $70K

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak Full-Stack

Analis Bisnis
$59.7K
Teknolog Informasi (IT)
$9K

Konsultan Manajemen
$101K
Manajer Proyek
$114K
FAQ

Peran dengan gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan di KLDiscovery adalah Manajer Proyek at the Common Range Average level dengan total kompensasi tahunan sebesar $114,425. Ini termasuk gaji dasar serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Total kompensasi tahunan median yang dilaporkan di KLDiscovery adalah $70,000.

