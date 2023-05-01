Direktori Perusahaan
Kelsey-Seybold Clinic
Wawasan Utama
    • Tentang

    Kelsey-Seybold Clinic is a premier multispecialty group practice in Houston with over 600 physicians and allied health professionals practicing at 31 locations. They offer quality medical care in 65 specialties, including state-of-the-art technology at their nationally accredited Cancer Center and Sleep Center. They also offer value-based commercial health plans and have achieved recognition from the NCQA as the nation's first accredited Accountable Care Organization and a Level 3 Patient-Centered Medical Home. Kelsey-Seybold is home to nationally accredited Breast Diagnostic and Endoscopy Centers.

    kelsey-seybold.com
    Situs Web
    1949
    Tahun Didirikan
    3,001
    Jumlah Karyawan
    $500M-$1B
    Estimasi Pendapatan
    Kantor Pusat

