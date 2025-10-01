Direktori Perusahaan
Johnson & Johnson
Bekerja Di Sini? Klaim Perusahaan Anda
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Gaji
  • Insinyur Mesin

  • Semua Gaji Insinyur Mesin

  • Greater Los Angeles Area

Johnson & Johnson Insinyur Mesin Gaji di Greater Los Angeles Area

Kompensasi Insinyur Mesin in Greater Los Angeles Area di Johnson & Johnson total $88.3K per year untuk 23. Paket kompensasi yearan median in Greater Los Angeles Area total $128K. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total Johnson & Johnson. Terakhir diperbarui: 10/1/2025

Rata-rata Kompensasi Berdasarkan Level
Tambah KompBandingkan Level
Nama Level
Total
Pokok
Saham
Bonus
23
Engineer 1
$88.3K
$82.4K
$0
$5.9K
24
Engineer 2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
25
Senior Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
26
Staff Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Lihat 5 Level Lainnya
Tambah KompBandingkan Level

$160K

Dapatkan Bayaran Sesuai, Jangan Tertipu

Kami telah menegosiasikan ribuan penawaran dan secara rutin mencapai peningkatan $30 ribu+ (terkadang $300 ribu+). Negosiasikan gaji Anda atau resume Anda ditinjau oleh para ahli sejati - rekruter yang melakukannya setiap hari.

Pengajuan Gaji Terbaru
TambahTambah KompensasiTambah Kompensasi

Perusahaan

Lokasi | Tanggal

Nama Level

Tag

Tahun Pengalaman

Total / Di Perusahaan

Total Kompensasi

Gaji Pokok | Saham (thn) | Bonus
Tidak ada gaji yang ditemukan
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Ekspor DataLihat Lowongan Kerja

Berkontribusi
Apa saja tingkat karir di Johnson & Johnson?

Dapatkan Gaji Terverifikasi di Kotak Masuk Anda

Berlangganan untuk mendapatkan Insinyur Mesin penawaran.Anda akan mendapatkan rincian detail kompensasi melalui email. Pelajari Lebih Lanjut

Situs ini dilindungi oleh reCAPTCHA dan Kebijakan Privasi dan Ketentuan Layanan Google berlaku.

Jabatan yang Disertakan

Kirim Jabatan Baru

Quality Engineer

FAQ

Johnson & Johnson in Greater Los Angeles AreaInsinyur Mesin职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬$217,700。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Johnson & Johnson in Greater Los Angeles AreaInsinyur Mesin职位的年度总薪酬中位数为$128,000。

Lowongan Unggulan

    Tidak ada lowongan unggulan ditemukan untuk Johnson & Johnson

Perusahaan Terkait

  • Optum
  • NRC Health
  • UnitedHealth Group
  • Anthem
  • Amwell
  • Lihat semua perusahaan ➜

Sumber Lainnya