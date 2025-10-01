Direktori Perusahaan
Johnson & Johnson
  • Gaji
  • Ilmuwan Data

  • Semua Gaji Ilmuwan Data

  • New York City Area

Johnson & Johnson Ilmuwan Data Gaji di New York City Area

Kompensasi Ilmuwan Data in New York City Area di Johnson & Johnson berkisar dari $92.4K per year untuk 23 hingga $232K per year untuk 30. Paket kompensasi yearan median in New York City Area total $220K. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total Johnson & Johnson. Terakhir diperbarui: 10/1/2025

Rata-rata Kompensasi Berdasarkan Level
Nama Level
Total
Pokok
Saham
Bonus
23
Data Scientist
$92.4K
$92.4K
$0
$0
24
Senior Data Scientist
$182K
$159K
$10K
$12.3K
25
Lead Data Scientist
$236K
$174K
$30K
$32.5K
26
Staff Data Scientist
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
$160K

Pengajuan Gaji Terbaru
Perusahaan

Lokasi | Tanggal

Nama Level

Tag

Tahun Pengalaman

Total / Di Perusahaan

Total Kompensasi

Gaji Pokok | Saham (thn) | Bonus
Berkontribusi
Apa saja tingkat karir di Johnson & Johnson?

Jabatan yang Disertakan

Biostatistician

Health Informatics

FAQ

Paket gaji dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Ilmuwan Data di Johnson & Johnson in New York City Area mencapai total kompensasi tahunan $270,000. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di Johnson & Johnson untuk posisi Ilmuwan Data in New York City Area adalah $220,000.

Sumber Lainnya