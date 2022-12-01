Direktori Perusahaan
Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory
Bekerja Di Sini? Klaim Perusahaan Anda

Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory Gaji

Gaji Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory berkisar dari $93,100 dalam kompensasi total per tahun untuk Analis Keuangan di tingkat rendah hingga $177,885 untuk Manajer Program di tingkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpulkan gaji secara anonim dan terverifikasi dari karyawan saat ini dan mantan karyawan Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory. Terakhir diperbarui: 11/26/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Insinyur Perangkat Lunak
Median $136K

Insinyur Machine Learning

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak Full-Stack

Insinyur Sistem

Ilmuwan Peneliti

Peneliti AI

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak Sistem Tertanam

Ilmuwan Data
Median $148K
Insinyur Dirgantara
Median $156K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Insinyur Perangkat Keras
Median $135K

Insinyur Hardware Tertanam

Insinyur Mesin
Median $150K
Insinyur Elektro
Median $135K
Analis Keamanan Siber
Median $130K
Teknolog Informasi (TI)
Median $115K
Desainer Produk
Median $140K
Manajer Proyek
Median $173K
Insinyur Biomedis
$99.7K
Manajer Operasi Bisnis
$164K
Insinyur Sipil
$149K
Insinyur Kontrol
$129K
Analis Data
$130K
Analis Keuangan
$93.1K
Sumber Daya Manusia
$111K
Insinyur Material
$149K
Manajer Produk
$154K
Manajer Program
$178K
Perekrut
$109K
Manajer Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak
$159K
Arsitek Solusi
$127K
Kapitalis Ventura
$101K
Tidak menemukan jabatan Anda?

Cari semua gaji di halaman kompensasi atau tambahkan gaji Anda untuk membantu membuka halaman ini.


FAQ

Posisi dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory adalah Manajer Program at the Common Range Average level dengan total kompensasi tahunan $177,885. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory adalah $135,500.

Lowongan Unggulan

    Tidak ada lowongan unggulan ditemukan untuk Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory

Perusahaan Terkait

  • Airbnb
  • Facebook
  • Uber
  • Pinterest
  • Databricks
  • Lihat semua perusahaan ➜

Sumber Lainnya

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/johns-hopkins-university-applied-physics-laboratory/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.