Kompensasi Insinyur Perangkat Lunak Full-Stack in New York City Area di Intuit berkisar dari $160K per year untuk Software Engineer 1 hingga $338K per year untuk Staff Software Engineer. Paket kompensasi yearan median in New York City Area total $206K. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total Intuit. Terakhir diperbarui: 11/12/2025
Nama Level
Total
Pokok
Saham ()
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
$160K
$133K
$16K
$11.5K
Software Engineer 2
$199K
$157K
$23.7K
$18.3K
Senior Software Engineer
$276K
$196K
$51K
$28.8K
Staff Software Engineer
$338K
$219K
$87.9K
$31.5K
Perusahaan
Nama Level
Tahun Pengalaman
Total Kompensasi
25%
THN 1
25%
THN 2
25%
THN 3
25%
THN 4
Di Intuit, RSUs tunduk pada jadwal vesting 4 tahun:
25% vesting pada 1st-THN (25.00% tahunan)
25% vesting pada 2nd-THN (6.25% triwulanan)
25% vesting pada 3rd-THN (6.25% triwulanan)
25% vesting pada 4th-THN (6.25% triwulanan)