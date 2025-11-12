Kompensasi Desainer UX in San Francisco Bay Area di Intuit berkisar dari $128K per year untuk Product Designer 1 hingga $337K per year untuk Principal Product Designer. Paket kompensasi yearan median in San Francisco Bay Area total $274K. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total Intuit. Terakhir diperbarui: 11/12/2025
Nama Level
Total
Pokok
Saham ()
Bonus
Product Designer 1
$128K
$112K
$12.2K
$3.3K
Product Designer 2
$121K
$109K
$6K
$6.1K
Senior Product Designer
$263K
$174K
$68.7K
$20.6K
Staff Product Designer
$340K
$199K
$102K
$39.3K
Perusahaan
Nama Level
Tahun Pengalaman
Total Kompensasi
|Tidak ada gaji yang ditemukan
25%
THN 1
25%
THN 2
25%
THN 3
25%
THN 4
Di Intuit, RSUs tunduk pada jadwal vesting 4 tahun:
25% vesting pada 1st-THN (25.00% tahunan)
25% vesting pada 2nd-THN (6.25% triwulanan)
25% vesting pada 3rd-THN (6.25% triwulanan)
25% vesting pada 4th-THN (6.25% triwulanan)