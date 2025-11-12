Kompensasi Desainer UX in Canada di Intuit berkisar dari CA$143K per year untuk Product Designer 2 hingga CA$224K per year untuk Staff Product Designer. Paket kompensasi yearan median in Canada total CA$218K. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total Intuit. Terakhir diperbarui: 11/12/2025
Nama Level
Total
Pokok
Saham ()
Bonus
Product Designer 1
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Product Designer 2
CA$143K
CA$116K
CA$15.6K
CA$11.6K
Senior Product Designer
CA$207K
CA$139K
CA$51.7K
CA$16.5K
Staff Product Designer
CA$224K
CA$141K
CA$64.8K
CA$17.9K
Perusahaan
Nama Level
Tahun Pengalaman
Total Kompensasi
|Tidak ada gaji yang ditemukan
25%
THN 1
25%
THN 2
25%
THN 3
25%
THN 4
Di Intuit, RSUs tunduk pada jadwal vesting 4 tahun:
25% vesting pada 1st-THN (25.00% tahunan)
25% vesting pada 2nd-THN (6.25% triwulanan)
25% vesting pada 3rd-THN (6.25% triwulanan)
25% vesting pada 4th-THN (6.25% triwulanan)