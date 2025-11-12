Direktori Perusahaan
Intuit
Intuit Desainer Interaksi Gaji

Kompensasi Desainer Interaksi in United States di Intuit berkisar dari $156K per year hingga $277K. Paket kompensasi yearan median in United States total $235K. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total Intuit. Terakhir diperbarui: 11/12/2025

Senior Product Designer
$234K
$163K
$51.8K
$18.6K
Pengajuan Gaji Terbaru
Jadwal Vesting

25%

THN 1

25%

THN 2

25%

THN 3

25%

THN 4

Jenis Saham
RSU

Di Intuit, RSUs tunduk pada jadwal vesting 4 tahun:

  • 25% vesting pada 1st-THN (25.00% tahunan)

  • 25% vesting pada 2nd-THN (6.25% triwulanan)

  • 25% vesting pada 3rd-THN (6.25% triwulanan)

  • 25% vesting pada 4th-THN (6.25% triwulanan)



FAQ

Paket gaji dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Desainer Interaksi di Intuit in United States mencapai total kompensasi tahunan $277,000. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di Intuit untuk posisi Desainer Interaksi in United States adalah $230,000.

