Vision Insurance Offered by employer

Health Insurance Offered by employer

Dental Insurance Offered by employer

Flexible Spending Account (FSA) Offered by employer

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance We offer a Life/AD&D benefit of 2 x Salary to $300,000 with a guarantee issue of $300,000 (no medical underwriting). The premium cost for this benefit is paid 100% by IntelliGenesis.

Life Insurance We offer a Life/AD&D benefit of 2 x Salary to $300,000 with a guarantee issue of $300,000 (no medical underwriting). The premium cost for this benefit is paid 100% by IntelliGenesis.

Disability Insurance Short-Term Disability with 60% of salary up to a maximum of $3,000 per week and Long-Term Disability with 60% of your salary up to a $13,000 monthly.

PTO (Vacation / Personal Days) 25 days

Maternity Leave 6 weeks

Paternity Leave 6 weeks

Military Leave Offered by employer

401k 100% match on the first 6% of base salary

Learning and Development Offered by employer