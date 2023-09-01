Intellect Design Arena Gaji

Direktori Perusahaan
Gaji Intellect Design Arena berkisar dari $8,476 dalam kompensasi total per tahun untuk Penulis Teknis di tingkat rendah hingga $38,311 untuk Ilmuwan Data di tingkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpulkan gaji secara anonim dan terverifikasi dari karyawan saat ini dan mantan karyawan Intellect Design Arena. Terakhir diperbarui: 11/24/2025

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak
Median $9.2K
Ilmuwan Data
Median $38.3K
Pemasaran
$20.4K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Manajer Produk
$36.1K
Penulis Teknis
$8.5K
FAQ

Posisi dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Intellect Design Arena adalah Ilmuwan Data dengan total kompensasi tahunan $38,311. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di Intellect Design Arena adalah $20,422.

