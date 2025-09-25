Direktori Perusahaan
Intact Financial Corporation Ilmuwan Data Gaji

Paket kompensasi Ilmuwan Data median in Canada di Intact Financial Corporation total CA$114K per year. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total Intact Financial Corporation. Terakhir diperbarui: 9/25/2025

Paket Median
company icon
Intact Financial Corporation
Data Scientist
Toronto, ON, Canada
Total per tahun
CA$114K
Level
L3
Gaji Pokok
CA$104K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$9.8K
Lama di perusahaan
4 Tahun
Pengalaman kerja
4 Tahun
Apa saja tingkat karir di Intact Financial Corporation?

CA$225K

Pengajuan Gaji Terbaru
Perusahaan

Lokasi | Tanggal

Nama Level

Tag

Tahun Pengalaman

Total / Di Perusahaan

Total Kompensasi

Gaji Pokok | Saham (thn) | Bonus
Tidak ada gaji yang ditemukan
Berkontribusi

FAQ

Paket gaji dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Ilmuwan Data di Intact Financial Corporation in Canada mencapai total kompensasi tahunan CA$163,384. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di Intact Financial Corporation untuk posisi Ilmuwan Data in Canada adalah CA$118,599.

