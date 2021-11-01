INNOLUX Gaji

Gaji INNOLUX berkisar dari $23,852 dalam kompensasi total per tahun untuk Desainer Produk di tingkat rendah hingga $39,308 untuk Manajer Proyek di tingkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpulkan gaji secara anonim dan terverifikasi dari karyawan saat ini dan mantan karyawan INNOLUX. Terakhir diperbarui: 9/14/2025
