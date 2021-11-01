Direktori Perusahaan
INNOLUX
INNOLUX Gaji

Gaji INNOLUX berkisar dari $23,852 dalam kompensasi total per tahun untuk Desainer Produk di tingkat rendah hingga $39,308 untuk Manajer Proyek di tingkat tinggi.

$160K

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak
Median $25.9K
Insinyur Mesin
$36.1K
Desainer Produk
$23.9K

Manajer Proyek
$39.3K
Cari semua gaji di halaman kompensasi atau tambahkan gaji Anda untuk membantu membuka halaman ini.


FAQ

