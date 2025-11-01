Kompensasi Desainer Produk in United States di Ingram Micro total $183K per year untuk Principal Product Designer. Paket kompensasi yearan median in United States total $165K. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total Ingram Micro. Terakhir diperbarui: 11/1/2025
Nama Level
Total
Pokok
Saham
Bonus
Associate Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Product Designer I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Product Designer II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Perusahaan
Nama Level
Tahun Pengalaman
Total Kompensasi
|Tidak ada gaji yang ditemukan
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Jabatan yang DisertakanKirim Jabatan Baru