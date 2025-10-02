Kompensasi Insinyur Perangkat Lunak in Sri Lanka di Infor total LKR 2.78M per year untuk Software Engineer. Paket kompensasi yearan median in Sri Lanka total LKR 3.18M. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total Infor. Terakhir diperbarui: 10/2/2025
Nama Level
Total
Pokok
Saham
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
LKR --
LKR --
LKR --
LKR --
Software Engineer
LKR 2.78M
LKR 2.7M
LKR 18.5K
LKR 59.7K
Senior Software Engineer
LKR --
LKR --
LKR --
LKR --
Team Lead Software Engineer
LKR --
LKR --
LKR --
LKR --
Perusahaan
Nama Level
Tahun Pengalaman
Total Kompensasi
|Tidak ada gaji yang ditemukan
