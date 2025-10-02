Direktori Perusahaan
Infor
  • Gaji
  • Insinyur Perangkat Lunak

  • Semua Gaji Insinyur Perangkat Lunak

  • Sri Lanka

Infor Insinyur Perangkat Lunak Gaji di Sri Lanka

Kompensasi Insinyur Perangkat Lunak in Sri Lanka di Infor total LKR 2.78M per year untuk Software Engineer. Paket kompensasi yearan median in Sri Lanka total LKR 3.18M. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total Infor. Terakhir diperbarui: 10/2/2025

Rata-rata Kompensasi Berdasarkan Level
Nama Level
Total
Pokok
Saham
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
(Entry Level)
LKR --
LKR --
LKR --
LKR --
Software Engineer
LKR 2.78M
LKR 2.7M
LKR 18.5K
LKR 59.7K
Senior Software Engineer
LKR --
LKR --
LKR --
LKR --
Team Lead Software Engineer
LKR --
LKR --
LKR --
LKR --
Pengajuan Gaji Terbaru
Perusahaan

Lokasi | Tanggal

Nama Level

Tag

Tahun Pengalaman

Total / Di Perusahaan

Total Kompensasi

Gaji Pokok | Saham (thn) | Bonus
Gaji Magang

Apa saja tingkat karir di Infor?

FAQ

Paket gaji dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Insinyur Perangkat Lunak di Infor in Sri Lanka mencapai total kompensasi tahunan LKR 17,549,918. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di Infor untuk posisi Insinyur Perangkat Lunak in Sri Lanka adalah LKR 3,105,675.

Sumber Lainnya