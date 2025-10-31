Direktori Perusahaan
Paket kompensasi Insinyur Perangkat Lunak median in India di Indus Valley Partners total ₹1.52M per year. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total Indus Valley Partners. Terakhir diperbarui: 10/31/2025

Paket Median
company icon
Indus Valley Partners
Software Engineer
Mumbai, MH, India
Total per tahun
₹1.52M
Level
L2
Gaji Pokok
₹1.52M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
Lama di perusahaan
2-4 Tahun
Pengalaman kerja
2-4 Tahun
FAQ

Paket gaji dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Insinyur Perangkat Lunak di Indus Valley Partners in India mencapai total kompensasi tahunan ₹1,778,613. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di Indus Valley Partners untuk posisi Insinyur Perangkat Lunak in India adalah ₹1,515,301.

