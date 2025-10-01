Direktori Perusahaan
Indeed
  • Gaji
  • Manajer Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak

  • Semua Gaji Manajer Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak

  • Greater Seattle Area

Indeed Manajer Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak Gaji di Greater Seattle Area

Kompensasi Manajer Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak in Greater Seattle Area di Indeed berkisar dari $351K per year untuk TDM3 hingga $497K per year untuk TDM4. Paket kompensasi yearan median in Greater Seattle Area total $397K. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total Indeed. Terakhir diperbarui: 10/1/2025

Rata-rata Kompensasi Berdasarkan Level
Nama Level
Total
Pokok
Saham
Bonus
TDM3
Manager
$351K
$246K
$84.7K
$20.8K
TDM4
Senior Manager
$497K
$287K
$177K
$32.2K
TDM5
Director
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
TDM6
Senior Director
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Jadwal Vesting

25%

THN 1

25%

THN 2

25%

THN 3

25%

THN 4

Jenis Saham
RSU

Di Indeed, RSUs tunduk pada jadwal vesting 4 tahun:

  • 25% vesting pada 1st-THN (25.00% tahunan)

  • 25% vesting pada 2nd-THN (6.25% triwulanan)

  • 25% vesting pada 3rd-THN (6.25% triwulanan)

  • 25% vesting pada 4th-THN (6.25% triwulanan)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

33.3%

THN 1

33.3%

THN 2

33.4%

THN 3

Jenis Saham
RSU

Di Indeed, RSUs tunduk pada jadwal vesting 3 tahun:

  • 33.3% vesting pada 1st-THN (33.30% tahunan)

  • 33.3% vesting pada 2nd-THN (8.32% triwulanan)

  • 33.4% vesting pada 3rd-THN (8.35% triwulanan)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.



FAQ

Paket gaji dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Manajer Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak di Indeed in Greater Seattle Area mencapai total kompensasi tahunan $541,000. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di Indeed untuk posisi Manajer Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak in Greater Seattle Area adalah $431,000.

