Kompensasi Insinyur Perangkat Lunak in Greater Chicago Area di Indeed berkisar dari $139K per year untuk L1 hingga $199K per year untuk L2. Paket kompensasi yearan median in Greater Chicago Area total $160K. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total Indeed. Terakhir diperbarui: 10/1/2025
Nama Level
Total
Pokok
Saham
Bonus
L0
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L1
$139K
$110K
$21.5K
$8K
L2
$199K
$124K
$61K
$14K
L2-II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Perusahaan
Nama Level
Tahun Pengalaman
Total Kompensasi
|Tidak ada gaji yang ditemukan
25%
THN 1
25%
THN 2
25%
THN 3
25%
THN 4
Di Indeed, RSUs tunduk pada jadwal vesting 4 tahun:
25% vesting pada 1st-THN (25.00% tahunan)
25% vesting pada 2nd-THN (6.25% triwulanan)
25% vesting pada 3rd-THN (6.25% triwulanan)
25% vesting pada 4th-THN (6.25% triwulanan)
RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.
33.3%
THN 1
33.3%
THN 2
33.4%
THN 3
Di Indeed, RSUs tunduk pada jadwal vesting 3 tahun:
33.3% vesting pada 1st-THN (33.30% tahunan)
33.3% vesting pada 2nd-THN (8.32% triwulanan)
33.4% vesting pada 3rd-THN (8.35% triwulanan)
RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.
