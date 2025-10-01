Direktori Perusahaan
  • Gaji
  • Insinyur Perangkat Lunak

  • Semua Gaji Insinyur Perangkat Lunak

  • Greater Chicago Area

Indeed Insinyur Perangkat Lunak Gaji di Greater Chicago Area

Kompensasi Insinyur Perangkat Lunak in Greater Chicago Area di Indeed berkisar dari $139K per year untuk L1 hingga $199K per year untuk L2. Paket kompensasi yearan median in Greater Chicago Area total $160K. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total Indeed. Terakhir diperbarui: 10/1/2025

Rata-rata Kompensasi Berdasarkan Level
Nama Level
Total
Pokok
Saham
Bonus
L0
(Entry Level)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L1
Software Engineer I
$139K
$110K
$21.5K
$8K
L2
Software Engineer II
$199K
$124K
$61K
$14K
L2-II
Senior Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
$160K

Pengajuan Gaji Terbaru
Perusahaan

Lokasi | Tanggal

Nama Level

Tag

Tahun Pengalaman

Total / Di Perusahaan

Total Kompensasi

Gaji Pokok | Saham (thn) | Bonus
Gaji Magang

Jadwal Vesting

25%

THN 1

25%

THN 2

25%

THN 3

25%

THN 4

Jenis Saham
RSU

Di Indeed, RSUs tunduk pada jadwal vesting 4 tahun:

  • 25% vesting pada 1st-THN (25.00% tahunan)

  • 25% vesting pada 2nd-THN (6.25% triwulanan)

  • 25% vesting pada 3rd-THN (6.25% triwulanan)

  • 25% vesting pada 4th-THN (6.25% triwulanan)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

33.3%

THN 1

33.3%

THN 2

33.4%

THN 3

Jenis Saham
RSU

Di Indeed, RSUs tunduk pada jadwal vesting 3 tahun:

  • 33.3% vesting pada 1st-THN (33.30% tahunan)

  • 33.3% vesting pada 2nd-THN (8.32% triwulanan)

  • 33.4% vesting pada 3rd-THN (8.35% triwulanan)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.



Jabatan yang Disertakan

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak Backend

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak Full-Stack

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak Quality Assurance (QA)

Insinyur Data

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak Produksi

FAQ

Paket gaji dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Insinyur Perangkat Lunak di Indeed in Greater Chicago Area mencapai total kompensasi tahunan $209,000. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di Indeed untuk posisi Insinyur Perangkat Lunak in Greater Chicago Area adalah $156,000.

