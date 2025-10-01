Kompensasi Ilmuwan Data in India di Indeed total ₹3.69M per year untuk L1. Paket kompensasi yearan median in India total ₹4.05M. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total Indeed. Terakhir diperbarui: 10/1/2025
Nama Level
Total
Pokok
Saham
Bonus
L0
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
L1
₹3.69M
₹3.08M
₹417K
₹192K
L2
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
L2-II
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Perusahaan
Nama Level
Tahun Pengalaman
Total Kompensasi
|Tidak ada gaji yang ditemukan
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
THN 1
25%
THN 2
25%
THN 3
25%
THN 4
Di Indeed, RSUs tunduk pada jadwal vesting 4 tahun:
25% vesting pada 1st-THN (25.00% tahunan)
25% vesting pada 2nd-THN (6.25% triwulanan)
25% vesting pada 3rd-THN (6.25% triwulanan)
25% vesting pada 4th-THN (6.25% triwulanan)
RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.
33.3%
THN 1
33.3%
THN 2
33.4%
THN 3
Di Indeed, RSUs tunduk pada jadwal vesting 3 tahun:
33.3% vesting pada 1st-THN (33.30% tahunan)
33.3% vesting pada 2nd-THN (8.32% triwulanan)
33.4% vesting pada 3rd-THN (8.35% triwulanan)
RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.