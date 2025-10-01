Jenis Saham

RSU

Di Indeed, RSUs tunduk pada jadwal vesting 4 tahun:

25 % vesting pada 1st - THN ( 25.00 % tahunan )

25 % vesting pada 2nd - THN ( 6.25 % triwulanan )

25 % vesting pada 3rd - THN ( 6.25 % triwulanan )

25 % vesting pada 4th - THN ( 6.25 % triwulanan )

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.