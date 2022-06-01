Direktori Perusahaan
Imerys
    We are a world leader in mineral-based specialties, offering high value-added solutions to many different industries, ranging from process manufacturing to consumer goods.Our value-added solutions are formulated to meet the technical specifications of each customer and contribute to the performance of a multitude of products in three categories:1. Functional additives - added to the mineral formulation of customers’ products.2. Mineral components - essential constituents in the formulation of customers’ products.3. Process enablers - used in customers’ manufacturing processes, but not present in the end product.These serve many industries such as construction materials, mobile energy, steelmaking, agri-food, automotive, and cosmetics.

    imerys.com
    1880
    6,490
    $1B-$10B
