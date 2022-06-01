Direktori Perusahaan
iMerit Technology
Bekerja Di Sini? Klaim Perusahaan Anda
Wawasan Utama
  • Bagikan sesuatu yang unik tentang iMerit Technology yang mungkin bermanfaat bagi orang lain (contoh: tips wawancara, memilih tim, budaya unik, dll).
    • Tentang

    iMerit is a global data labeling company offering end-to-end, high quality data annotation–across computer vision, natural language processing and content services–that powers machine learning and artificial intelligence programs for its customers. Employing 4,000 data annotation experts worldwide, iMerit serves Fortune 500 companies across industries including agriculture, autonomous vehicles, commerce, geospatial, government, financial services, insurance, medical and technology. In February 2020, iMerit raised $20M in Series B funding, led by CDC Group with participation from existing investors.

    http://www.imerit.net
    Situs Web
    2012
    Tahun Didirikan
    5,500
    Jumlah Karyawan
    $1B-$10B
    Estimasi Pendapatan
    Kantor Pusat

    Dapatkan Gaji Terverifikasi di Kotak Masuk Anda

    Berlangganan untuk mendapatkan penawaran.Anda akan mendapatkan rincian detail kompensasi melalui email. Pelajari Lebih Lanjut

    Situs ini dilindungi oleh reCAPTCHA dan Kebijakan Privasi dan Ketentuan Layanan Google berlaku.

    Lowongan Unggulan

      Tidak ada lowongan unggulan ditemukan untuk iMerit Technology

    Perusahaan Terkait

    • Flipkart
    • Lyft
    • DoorDash
    • Roblox
    • SoFi
    • Lihat semua perusahaan ➜

    Sumber Lainnya