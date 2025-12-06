Kompensasi Ilmuwan Data in United States di IMC berkisar dari $247K per year untuk L1 hingga $242K per year untuk L3. Paket kompensasi yearan median in United States total $200K. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total IMC. Terakhir diperbarui: 12/6/2025
Nama Level
Total
Pokok
Saham
Bonus
L1
$247K
$150K
$0
$96.9K
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$242K
$208K
$0
$33.3K
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Perusahaan
Nama Level
Tahun Pengalaman
Total Kompensasi
|Tidak ada gaji yang ditemukan
