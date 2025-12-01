Direktori Perusahaan
Gusto
Gusto Insinyur Perangkat Lunak Gaji

Kompensasi Insinyur Perangkat Lunak in United States di Gusto berkisar dari $179K per year untuk L1 hingga $652K per year untuk L6. Paket kompensasi yearan median in United States total $303K. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total Gusto. Terakhir diperbarui: 12/1/2025

Rata-rata Kompensasi Berdasarkan Level
Nama Level
Total
Pokok
Saham
Bonus
L1
(Entry Level)
$179K
$132K
$23.1K
$23.2K
L2
$188K
$145K
$38.5K
$4.6K
L3
$247K
$182K
$55.8K
$8.9K
L4
$323K
$233K
$86.3K
$3.8K
Pengajuan Gaji Terbaru
Perusahaan

Lokasi | Tanggal

Nama Level

Tag

Tahun Pengalaman

Total / Di Perusahaan

Total Kompensasi

Gaji Pokok | Saham (thn) | Bonus
Gaji Magang

Jadwal Vesting

20%

THN 1

20%

THN 2

20%

THN 3

20%

THN 4

20%

THN 5

Jenis Saham
Options

Di Gusto, Options tunduk pada jadwal vesting 5 tahun:

  • 20% vesting pada 1st-THN (20.00% tahunan)

  • 20% vesting pada 2nd-THN (1.67% bulanan)

  • 20% vesting pada 3rd-THN (1.67% bulanan)

  • 20% vesting pada 4th-THN (1.67% bulanan)

  • 20% vesting pada 5th-THN (1.67% bulanan)

10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.

25%

THN 1

25%

THN 2

25%

THN 3

25%

THN 4

Jenis Saham
Options

Di Gusto, Options tunduk pada jadwal vesting 4 tahun:

  • 25% vesting pada 1st-THN (25.00% tahunan)

  • 25% vesting pada 2nd-THN (2.08% bulanan)

  • 25% vesting pada 3rd-THN (2.08% bulanan)

  • 25% vesting pada 4th-THN (2.08% bulanan)

10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.



Jabatan yang Disertakan

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak Backend

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak Full-Stack

FAQ

Paket gaji dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Insinyur Perangkat Lunak di Gusto in United States mencapai total kompensasi tahunan $652,250. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di Gusto untuk posisi Insinyur Perangkat Lunak in United States adalah $301,408.

Sumber Lainnya

