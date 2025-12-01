Kompensasi Insinyur Perangkat Lunak in United States di Gusto berkisar dari $179K per year untuk L1 hingga $652K per year untuk L6. Paket kompensasi yearan median in United States total $303K. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total Gusto. Terakhir diperbarui: 12/1/2025
Nama Level
Total
Pokok
Saham
Bonus
L1
$179K
$132K
$23.1K
$23.2K
L2
$188K
$145K
$38.5K
$4.6K
L3
$247K
$182K
$55.8K
$8.9K
L4
$323K
$233K
$86.3K
$3.8K
Perusahaan
Nama Level
Tahun Pengalaman
Total Kompensasi
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
20%
THN 1
20%
THN 2
20%
THN 3
20%
THN 4
20%
THN 5
Di Gusto, Options tunduk pada jadwal vesting 5 tahun:
20% vesting pada 1st-THN (20.00% tahunan)
20% vesting pada 2nd-THN (1.67% bulanan)
20% vesting pada 3rd-THN (1.67% bulanan)
20% vesting pada 4th-THN (1.67% bulanan)
20% vesting pada 5th-THN (1.67% bulanan)
10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.
25%
THN 1
25%
THN 2
25%
THN 3
25%
THN 4
Di Gusto, Options tunduk pada jadwal vesting 4 tahun:
25% vesting pada 1st-THN (25.00% tahunan)
25% vesting pada 2nd-THN (2.08% bulanan)
25% vesting pada 3rd-THN (2.08% bulanan)
25% vesting pada 4th-THN (2.08% bulanan)
10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.
