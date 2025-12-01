Direktori Perusahaan
Gusto
Gusto Analis Bisnis Gaji

Kompensasi Analis Bisnis in United States di Gusto total $160K per year untuk L3. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total Gusto. Terakhir diperbarui: 12/1/2025

Rata-rata Kompensasi Total

$121K - $138K
United States
Rentang Umum
Rentang Kemungkinan
$107K$121K$138K$152K
Rentang Umum
Rentang Kemungkinan
Rata-rata Kompensasi Berdasarkan Level
Nama Level
Total
Pokok
Saham
Bonus
L1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$160K
$140K
$20K
$0
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Jadwal Vesting

20%

THN 1

20%

THN 2

20%

THN 3

20%

THN 4

20%

THN 5

Jenis Saham
Options

Di Gusto, Options tunduk pada jadwal vesting 5 tahun:

  • 20% vesting pada 1st-THN (20.00% tahunan)

  • 20% vesting pada 2nd-THN (1.67% bulanan)

  • 20% vesting pada 3rd-THN (1.67% bulanan)

  • 20% vesting pada 4th-THN (1.67% bulanan)

  • 20% vesting pada 5th-THN (1.67% bulanan)

10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.

25%

THN 1

25%

THN 2

25%

THN 3

25%

THN 4

Jenis Saham
Options

Di Gusto, Options tunduk pada jadwal vesting 4 tahun:

  • 25% vesting pada 1st-THN (25.00% tahunan)

  • 25% vesting pada 2nd-THN (2.08% bulanan)

  • 25% vesting pada 3rd-THN (2.08% bulanan)

  • 25% vesting pada 4th-THN (2.08% bulanan)

10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.



FAQ

Paket gaji dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Analis Bisnis di Gusto in United States mencapai total kompensasi tahunan $159,500. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di Gusto untuk posisi Analis Bisnis in United States adalah $107,070.

Sumber Lainnya

