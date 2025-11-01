Kompensasi Ilmuwan Data in United States di Grainger berkisar dari $153K per year untuk Senior Data Scientist hingga $195K per year untuk Lead Data Scientist. Paket kompensasi yearan median in United States total $150K. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total Grainger. Terakhir diperbarui: 11/1/2025
Nama Level
Total
Pokok
Saham
Bonus
Data Scientist I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Data Scientist II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Data Scientist III
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Data Scientist
$153K
$145K
$0
$8K
Perusahaan
Nama Level
Tahun Pengalaman
Total Kompensasi
|Tidak ada gaji yang ditemukan
