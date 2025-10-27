Direktori Perusahaan
Genesys
Bekerja Di Sini? Klaim Perusahaan Anda
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Gaji
  • Manajer Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak

  • Semua Gaji Manajer Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak

Genesys Manajer Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak Gaji

Kompensasi Manajer Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak in United States di Genesys total $230K per year untuk L4. Paket kompensasi yearan median in United States total $231K. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total Genesys. Terakhir diperbarui: 10/27/2025

Rata-rata Kompensasi Berdasarkan Level
Tambah KompBandingkan Level
Nama Level
Total
Pokok
Saham
Bonus
L1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$230K
$190K
$11K
$29K
Lihat 3 Level Lainnya
Tambah KompBandingkan Level
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Pengajuan Gaji Terbaru
TambahTambah KompensasiTambah Kompensasi

Perusahaan

Lokasi | Tanggal

Nama Level

Tag

Tahun Pengalaman

Total / Di Perusahaan

Total Kompensasi

Gaji Pokok | Saham (thn) | Bonus
Tidak ada gaji yang ditemukan
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Ekspor DataLihat Lowongan Kerja

Berkontribusi
Apa saja tingkat karir di Genesys?

Dapatkan Gaji Terverifikasi di Kotak Masuk Anda

Berlangganan untuk mendapatkan Manajer Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak penawaran.Anda akan mendapatkan rincian detail kompensasi melalui email. Pelajari Lebih Lanjut

Situs ini dilindungi oleh reCAPTCHA dan Kebijakan Privasi dan Ketentuan Layanan Google berlaku.

FAQ

Paket gaji dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Manajer Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak di Genesys in United States mencapai total kompensasi tahunan $380,750. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di Genesys untuk posisi Manajer Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak in United States adalah $205,000.

Lowongan Unggulan

    Tidak ada lowongan unggulan ditemukan untuk Genesys

Perusahaan Terkait

  • Idexcel
  • LEK
  • Avanade
  • SAS Software
  • Ultimate Software
  • Lihat semua perusahaan ➜

Sumber Lainnya