Kompensasi Manajer Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak in United States di Genesys total $230K per year untuk L4. Paket kompensasi yearan median in United States total $231K. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total Genesys. Terakhir diperbarui: 10/27/2025
Nama Level
Total
Pokok
Saham
Bonus
L1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$230K
$190K
$11K
$29K
Perusahaan
Nama Level
Tahun Pengalaman
Total Kompensasi
