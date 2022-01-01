Direktori Perusahaan
General Motors
Bekerja Di Sini? Klaim Perusahaan Anda

General Motors Tunjangan

Bandingkan

Estimasi Total Nilai: $35,838

Asuransi, Kesehatan, & Kebugaran
  • Health Insurance

    Excellent

  • Life Insurance

  • On-Site Mother's Room

  • Sick Time

    Unlimited

  • Health Savings Account (HSA) $1,500

    $1,500 per year contributed by employer

  • Maternity Leave

    2 months

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    21 days

  • Vision Insurance

  • Dental Insurance

  • Employee Assistance Program

  • Gym / Wellness Reimbursement

  • Paternity Leave

    12 weeks

  • Gym Discount

  • On-Site Clinic

  • Free Drinks $365

  • Disability Insurance

  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

    • Rumah
  • Immigration Assistance

  • Relocation Bonus

    $10,000

  • Company Phones

  • Remote Work

  • Fertility Assistance

  • Military Leave

    Unlimited leave with differential pay

    • Keuangan & Pensiun
  • Roth 401k

  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

  • 401k $6,000

    100% match on the first 5% of base salary

    • Fasilitas & Diskon
  • Tuition Reimbursement

    10000

  • Employee Credit $22,000

    $22,000 per year

  • Employee Discount

  • Learning and Development

    • Lainnya
  • Tobacco cessation program

  • Weight Watchers® program

    Subsidized, discounted

  • Volunteer Time Off

    • Lowongan Unggulan

      Tidak ada lowongan unggulan ditemukan untuk General Motors

    Perusahaan Terkait

    • Ford Motor
    • Allstate
    • DISH Network
    • Canadian Tire
    • ConocoPhillips
    • Lihat semua perusahaan ➜

    Sumber Lainnya