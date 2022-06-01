Direktori Perusahaan
Fragomen
Bekerja Di Sini? Klaim Perusahaan Anda

Fragomen Gaji

Gaji Fragomen berkisar dari $46,214 dalam kompensasi total per tahun untuk Analis Bisnis di tingkat rendah hingga $208,950 untuk Hukum di tingkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpulkan gaji secara anonim dan terverifikasi dari karyawan saat ini dan mantan karyawan Fragomen. Terakhir diperbarui: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Insinyur Perangkat Lunak
Median $140K
Analis Bisnis
$46.2K
Hukum
$209K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

54 40
54 40
Tidak menemukan jabatan Anda?

Cari semua gaji di halaman kompensasi atau tambahkan gaji Anda untuk membantu membuka halaman ini.


FAQ

Posisi dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Fragomen adalah Hukum at the Common Range Average level dengan total kompensasi tahunan $208,950. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di Fragomen adalah $140,000.

Lowongan Unggulan

    Tidak ada lowongan unggulan ditemukan untuk Fragomen

Perusahaan Terkait

  • Facebook
  • Square
  • LinkedIn
  • Uber
  • Lyft
  • Lihat semua perusahaan ➜

Sumber Lainnya