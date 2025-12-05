Kompensasi Desainer Produk in United States di Fetch total $214K per year untuk Senior Product Designer. Paket kompensasi yearan median in United States total $125K. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total Fetch. Terakhir diperbarui: 12/5/2025
Nama Level
Total
Pokok
Saham
Bonus
Product Designer I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Product Designer II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Product Designer III
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Product Designer IV
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Perusahaan
Nama Level
Tahun Pengalaman
Total Kompensasi
|Tidak ada gaji yang ditemukan
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
THN 1
25%
THN 2
25%
THN 3
25%
THN 4
Di Fetch, Hibah saham/ekuitas tunduk pada jadwal vesting 4 tahun:
25% vesting pada 1st-THN (25.00% tahunan)
25% vesting pada 2nd-THN (2.08% bulanan)
25% vesting pada 3rd-THN (2.08% bulanan)
25% vesting pada 4th-THN (2.08% bulanan)
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/fetch/salaries/product-designer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.