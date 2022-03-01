Direktori Perusahaan
Evonik
Evonik Gaji

Rentang gaji Evonik berkisar dari $76,108 dalam total kompensasi tahunan untuk Arsitek Solusi di ujung bawah hingga $159,120 untuk Manajer Operasi Bisnis di ujung atas. Levels.fyi mengumpulkan gaji anonim dan terverifikasi dari karyawan saat ini dan mantan karyawan dari Evonik. Terakhir diperbarui: 8/11/2025

$160K

Manajer Operasi Bisnis
$159K
Insinyur Kimia
$87.4K
Insinyur Kontrol
$126K

Pemasaran
$144K
Insinyur Mekanik
$80.4K
Arsitek Solusi
$76.1K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Evonik is Manajer Operasi Bisnis at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $159,120. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Evonik is $106,651.

Sumber Daya Lain