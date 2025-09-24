Direktori Perusahaan
Ernst and Young
Bekerja Di Sini? Klaim Perusahaan Anda
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Gaji
  • Desainer Produk

  • Semua Gaji Desainer Produk

Ernst and Young Desainer Produk Gaji

Kompensasi Desainer Produk in United States di Ernst and Young berkisar dari $106K per year untuk Product Designer hingga $183K per year untuk Principal Product Designer. Paket kompensasi yearan median in United States total $145K. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total Ernst and Young. Terakhir diperbarui: 9/24/2025

Rata-rata Kompensasi Berdasarkan Level
Tambah KompBandingkan Level
Nama Level
Total
Pokok
Saham
Bonus
Product Designer
$106K
$100K
$0
$5.5K
Senior Product Designer
$139K
$139K
$0
$200
Staff Product Designer 1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Staff Product Designer 2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Lihat 1 Level Lainnya
Tambah KompBandingkan Level

$160K

Dapatkan Bayaran Sesuai, Jangan Tertipu

Kami telah menegosiasikan ribuan penawaran dan secara rutin mencapai peningkatan $30 ribu+ (terkadang $300 ribu+). Negosiasikan gaji Anda atau resume Anda ditinjau oleh para ahli sejati - rekruter yang melakukannya setiap hari.

Pengajuan Gaji Terbaru
TambahTambah KompensasiTambah Kompensasi

Perusahaan

Lokasi | Tanggal

Nama Level

Tag

Tahun Pengalaman

Total / Di Perusahaan

Total Kompensasi

Gaji Pokok | Saham (thn) | Bonus
Tidak ada gaji yang ditemukan
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Ekspor DataLihat Lowongan Kerja

Jadwal Vesting

25%

THN 1

25%

THN 2

25%

THN 3

25%

THN 4

Di Ernst and Young, Hibah saham/ekuitas tunduk pada jadwal vesting 4 tahun:

  • 25% vesting pada 1st-THN (25.00% tahunan)

  • 25% vesting pada 2nd-THN (2.08% bulanan)

  • 25% vesting pada 3rd-THN (2.08% bulanan)

  • 25% vesting pada 4th-THN (2.08% bulanan)



Dapatkan Gaji Terverifikasi di Kotak Masuk Anda

Berlangganan untuk mendapatkan Desainer Produk penawaran.Anda akan mendapatkan rincian detail kompensasi melalui email. Pelajari Lebih Lanjut

Situs ini dilindungi oleh reCAPTCHA dan Kebijakan Privasi dan Ketentuan Layanan Google berlaku.

Jabatan yang Disertakan

Kirim Jabatan Baru

Desainer UX

FAQ

Paket gaji dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Desainer Produk di Ernst and Young in United States mencapai total kompensasi tahunan $182,756. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di Ernst and Young untuk posisi Desainer Produk in United States adalah $122,000.

Lowongan Unggulan

    Tidak ada lowongan unggulan ditemukan untuk Ernst and Young

Perusahaan Terkait

  • Torch Technologies
  • Pyramid Consulting
  • Bain
  • Bank of America Merrill Lynch
  • Deloitte
  • Lihat semua perusahaan ➜

Sumber Lainnya