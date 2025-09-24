Kompensasi Desainer Produk in United States di Ernst and Young berkisar dari $106K per year untuk Product Designer hingga $183K per year untuk Principal Product Designer. Paket kompensasi yearan median in United States total $145K. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total Ernst and Young. Terakhir diperbarui: 9/24/2025
Nama Level
Total
Pokok
Saham
Bonus
Product Designer
$106K
$100K
$0
$5.5K
Senior Product Designer
$139K
$139K
$0
$200
Staff Product Designer 1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Staff Product Designer 2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Perusahaan
Nama Level
Tahun Pengalaman
Total Kompensasi
25%
THN 1
25%
THN 2
25%
THN 3
25%
THN 4
Di Ernst and Young, Hibah saham/ekuitas tunduk pada jadwal vesting 4 tahun:
25% vesting pada 1st-THN (25.00% tahunan)
25% vesting pada 2nd-THN (2.08% bulanan)
25% vesting pada 3rd-THN (2.08% bulanan)
25% vesting pada 4th-THN (2.08% bulanan)
