Direktori Perusahaan
Emerson
Emerson Gaji

Gaji Emerson berkisar dari $3,633 dalam kompensasi total per tahun untuk Sumber Daya Manusia di tingkat rendah hingga $180,000 untuk Manajer Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak di tingkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpulkan gaji secara anonim dan terverifikasi dari karyawan saat ini dan mantan karyawan Emerson. Terakhir diperbarui: 11/17/2025

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak
Median $105K

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak Full-Stack

Manajer Produk
Median $130K
Insinyur Perangkat Keras
Median $95K

Insinyur Mesin
Median $107K
Manajer Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak
Median $180K
Penjualan
Median $83K
Akuntan
$58.3K
Analis Bisnis
$5.1K
Pengembangan Bisnis
$112K
Insinyur Kontrol
$113K
Layanan Pelanggan
$17.9K
Manajer Ilmu Data
$47.9K
Ilmuwan Data
$8.3K
Insinyur Elektro
$132K
Analis Keuangan
$34.6K
Sumber Daya Manusia
$3.6K
Teknolog Informasi (TI)
$20.1K
Pemasaran
$125K
Manajer Program
$171K
Manajer Proyek
$113K
Analis Keamanan Siber
$30.9K
Arsitek Solusi
$104K
Manajer Program Teknis
$160K
Tidak menemukan jabatan Anda?

Cari semua gaji di halaman kompensasi atau tambahkan gaji Anda untuk membantu membuka halaman ini.


FAQ

Posisi dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Emerson adalah Manajer Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak dengan total kompensasi tahunan $180,000. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di Emerson adalah $104,475.

