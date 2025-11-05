Direktori Perusahaan
Duck Creek Technologies
Bekerja Di Sini? Klaim Perusahaan Anda
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Gaji
  • Manajer Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak

  • Semua Gaji Manajer Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak

  • New York City Area

Duck Creek Technologies Manajer Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak Gaji di New York City Area

Paket kompensasi Manajer Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak median in New York City Area di Duck Creek Technologies total $220K per year. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total Duck Creek Technologies. Terakhir diperbarui: 11/5/2025

Paket Median
company icon
Duck Creek Technologies
Software Engineering Manager
Bridgewater, NJ
Total per tahun
$220K
Level
-
Gaji Pokok
$190K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$30K
Lama di perusahaan
17 Tahun
Pengalaman kerja
17 Tahun
Apa saja tingkat karir di Duck Creek Technologies?
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Pengajuan Gaji Terbaru
TambahTambah KompensasiTambah Kompensasi

Perusahaan

Lokasi | Tanggal

Nama Level

Tag

Tahun Pengalaman

Total / Di Perusahaan

Total Kompensasi

Gaji Pokok | Saham (thn) | Bonus
Tidak ada gaji yang ditemukan
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Ekspor DataLihat Lowongan Kerja

Berkontribusi

Dapatkan Gaji Terverifikasi di Kotak Masuk Anda

Berlangganan untuk mendapatkan Manajer Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak penawaran.Anda akan mendapatkan rincian detail kompensasi melalui email. Pelajari Lebih Lanjut

Situs ini dilindungi oleh reCAPTCHA dan Kebijakan Privasi dan Ketentuan Layanan Google berlaku.

FAQ

Paket gaji dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Manajer Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak di Duck Creek Technologies in New York City Area mencapai total kompensasi tahunan $227,000. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di Duck Creek Technologies untuk posisi Manajer Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak in New York City Area adalah $220,000.

Lowongan Unggulan

    Tidak ada lowongan unggulan ditemukan untuk Duck Creek Technologies

Perusahaan Terkait

  • EPAM Systems
  • Sprinklr
  • ThoughtWorks
  • Health Catalyst
  • Unisys
  • Lihat semua perusahaan ➜

Sumber Lainnya