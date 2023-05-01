Direktori Perusahaan
Driven by Stem
    Tentang

    Stem Holdings is a cannabis products and technology company that produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-infused products. It owns several brands, including TJ's Gardens, TravisxJames, and Yerba Buena, and operates delivery-as-a-service brands Budee and Ganjarunner. The company has ownership interests in 29 state-issued cannabis licenses, including cultivation, processing, wholesale distribution, hemp production, and dispensary licenses. It was founded in 2016 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

    drivenbystem.com
    Situs Web
    2016
    Tahun Didirikan
    450
    # Karyawan
    $10M-$50M
    Perkiraan Pendapatan
