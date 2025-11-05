Direktori Perusahaan
Draper
Draper Insinyur Mesin Gaji di Greater Boston Area

Paket kompensasi Insinyur Mesin median in Greater Boston Area di Draper total $125K per year. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total Draper. Terakhir diperbarui: 11/5/2025

Paket Median
company icon
Draper
hardware Mechanical Engineer
Cambridge, MA
Total per tahun
$125K
Level
L3
Gaji Pokok
$125K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Lama di perusahaan
6 Tahun
Pengalaman kerja
6 Tahun
Apa saja tingkat karir di Draper?
+$58K
+$89K
+$20K
+$35K
+$22K
Pengajuan Gaji Terbaru
Berkontribusi

FAQ

Paket gaji dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Insinyur Mesin di Draper in Greater Boston Area mencapai total kompensasi tahunan $231,000. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di Draper untuk posisi Insinyur Mesin in Greater Boston Area adalah $125,000.

Sumber Lainnya