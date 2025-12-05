Direktori Perusahaan
Deputy
Bekerja Di Sini? Klaim Perusahaan Anda
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Gaji
  • Manajer Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak

  • Semua Gaji Manajer Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak

Deputy Manajer Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak Gaji

Paket kompensasi Manajer Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak median in Australia di Deputy total A$215K per year. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total Deputy. Terakhir diperbarui: 12/5/2025

Paket Median
company icon
Deputy
Software Engineering Manager
Sydney, NS, Australia
Total per tahun
$141K
Level
-
Gaji Pokok
$128K
Stock (/yr)
$13.4K
Bonus
$0
Lama di perusahaan
1 Tahun
Pengalaman kerja
12 Tahun
Apa saja tingkat karir di Deputy?
Pengajuan Gaji Terbaru
TambahTambah KompensasiTambah Kompensasi

Perusahaan

Lokasi | Tanggal

Nama Level

Tag

Tahun Pengalaman

Total / Di Perusahaan

Total Kompensasi

Gaji Pokok | Saham (thn) | Bonus
Tidak ada gaji yang ditemukan
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Ekspor DataLihat Lowongan Kerja

Berkontribusi

Dapatkan Gaji Terverifikasi di Kotak Masuk Anda

Berlangganan untuk mendapatkan Manajer Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak penawaran.Anda akan mendapatkan rincian detail kompensasi melalui email. Pelajari Lebih Lanjut

Situs ini dilindungi oleh reCAPTCHA dan Kebijakan Privasi dan Ketentuan Layanan Google berlaku.

FAQ

Paket gaji dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Manajer Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak di Deputy in Australia mencapai total kompensasi tahunan A$296,042. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di Deputy untuk posisi Manajer Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak in Australia adalah A$200,924.

Lowongan Unggulan

    Tidak ada lowongan unggulan ditemukan untuk Deputy

Perusahaan Terkait

  • Square
  • Snap
  • Apple
  • Lyft
  • DoorDash
  • Lihat semua perusahaan ➜

Sumber Lainnya

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/deputy/salaries/software-engineering-manager.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.