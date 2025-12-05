Direktori Perusahaan
Department of Homeland Security
Department of Homeland Security Analis Keamanan Siber Gaji

Paket kompensasi Analis Keamanan Siber median di Department of Homeland Security total $103K per year. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total Department of Homeland Security. Terakhir diperbarui: 12/5/2025

Paket Median
company icon
Department of Homeland Security
Security Analyst
Washington, DC
Total per tahun
$103K
Level
L2
Gaji Pokok
$100K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$3K
Lama di perusahaan
2 Tahun
Pengalaman kerja
4 Tahun
Apa saja tingkat karir di Department of Homeland Security?
Perusahaan

Lokasi | Tanggal

Nama Level

Tag

Tahun Pengalaman

Total / Di Perusahaan

Total Kompensasi

Gaji Pokok | Saham (thn) | Bonus
Tidak ada gaji yang ditemukan
FAQ

Paket gaji dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Analis Keamanan Siber di Department of Homeland Security mencapai total kompensasi tahunan $291,250. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di Department of Homeland Security untuk posisi Analis Keamanan Siber adalah $149,000.

