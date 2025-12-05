Direktori Perusahaan
Dentsu
  • Gaji
  • Operasi Pemasaran

  • Semua Gaji Operasi Pemasaran

Dentsu Operasi Pemasaran Gaji

Paket kompensasi Operasi Pemasaran median in United States di Dentsu total $105K per year. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total Dentsu. Terakhir diperbarui: 12/5/2025

Paket Median
company icon
Dentsu
Marketing Operations
hidden
Total per tahun
$105K
Level
hidden
Gaji Pokok
$105K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Lama di perusahaan
0-1 Tahun
Pengalaman kerja
5-10 Tahun
Apa saja tingkat karir di Dentsu?
Pengajuan Gaji Terbaru
Perusahaan

Lokasi | Tanggal

Nama Level

Tag

Tahun Pengalaman

Total / Di Perusahaan

Total Kompensasi

Gaji Pokok | Saham (thn) | Bonus
Tidak ada gaji yang ditemukan
******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Berkontribusi

FAQ

Paket gaji dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Operasi Pemasaran di Dentsu in United States mencapai total kompensasi tahunan $180,000. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di Dentsu untuk posisi Operasi Pemasaran in United States adalah $105,000.

Sumber Lainnya

