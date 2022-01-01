Direktori Perusahaan
Delta Electronics
Bekerja Di Sini? Klaim Perusahaan Anda

Delta Electronics Gaji

Gaji Delta Electronics berkisar dari $16,027 dalam kompensasi total per tahun untuk Manajer Produk di tingkat rendah hingga $153,000 untuk Penjualan di tingkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpulkan gaji secara anonim dan terverifikasi dari karyawan saat ini dan mantan karyawan Delta Electronics. Terakhir diperbarui: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Insinyur Perangkat Lunak
Median $45.8K

Insinyur Jaringan

Insinyur Perangkat Keras
Median $49.5K
Insinyur Mesin
Median $36K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

55 40
55 40
Insinyur Elektro
Median $49.6K
Ilmuwan Data
Median $41.8K
Desainer Produk
Median $62.2K
Sumber Daya Manusia
$90.5K
Operasi Pemasaran
$35.3K
Manajer Produk
$16K
Manajer Program
$52.7K
Manajer Proyek
$51.5K
Penjualan
$153K
Insinyur Penjualan
$149K
Manajer Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak
$63.1K
Tidak menemukan jabatan Anda?

Cari semua gaji di halaman kompensasi atau tambahkan gaji Anda untuk membantu membuka halaman ini.


FAQ

Posisi dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Delta Electronics adalah Penjualan at the Common Range Average level dengan total kompensasi tahunan $153,000. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di Delta Electronics adalah $50,577.

Lowongan Unggulan

    Tidak ada lowongan unggulan ditemukan untuk Delta Electronics

Perusahaan Terkait

  • Pegatron
  • Foxconn
  • Phison Electronic
  • LITE-ON
  • Wistron
  • Lihat semua perusahaan ➜

Sumber Lainnya